0
Friday 25 November 2022 - 20:44

IRGC Reinforces Western, Northwestern Borders to Stop Infiltration of Separatist Terrorists: Commander

Story Code : 1026878
IRGC Reinforces Western, Northwestern Borders to Stop Infiltration of Separatist Terrorists: Commander
Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' Ground Forces, announced the deployment of armored units and special unit of the IRGC Ground Forces along the country's western and northwestern borders.

General Pakpour said that the move aims to “strengthen the units located on the border” and “prevent the infiltration of terrorists affiliated with separatist groups operating in Iraq's northern region.”

Pakpour stated that "following the movements of the separatist anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the northwest of the country and causing a state of insecurity in some areas, the IRGC ground forces, by strengthening the internal forces in the border area of the western and northwestern provinces of the country and taking advantage of the cooperation of the local people, will resolutely confront the factors causing insecurity in the region.”

These terrorist organizations sent troops and equipment and carried out terrorist operations in the border cities over the past two months in an effort to spark instability and riots; some of their forces were also detained.

The IRGC has encouraged the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan region to fulfill their obligations to Iran and take the required steps to secure their shared border on several occasions.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022