IRGC Reinforces Western, Northwestern Borders to Stop Infiltration of Separatist Terrorists: Commander

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps dispatched reinforcements to Iran's riot-torn Kurdish territories to prevent "terrorists" from neighboring Iraq from infiltrating, a senior commander said on Friday, as the fight against separatist groups continues.

Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' Ground Forces, announced the deployment of armored units and special unit of the IRGC Ground Forces along the country's western and northwestern borders.General Pakpour said that the move aims to “strengthen the units located on the border” and “prevent the infiltration of terrorists affiliated with separatist groups operating in Iraq's northern region.”Pakpour stated that "following the movements of the separatist anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the northwest of the country and causing a state of insecurity in some areas, the IRGC ground forces, by strengthening the internal forces in the border area of the western and northwestern provinces of the country and taking advantage of the cooperation of the local people, will resolutely confront the factors causing insecurity in the region.”These terrorist organizations sent troops and equipment and carried out terrorist operations in the border cities over the past two months in an effort to spark instability and riots; some of their forces were also detained.The IRGC has encouraged the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan region to fulfill their obligations to Iran and take the required steps to secure their shared border on several occasions.