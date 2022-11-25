0
Friday 25 November 2022 - 20:45

Russian Air Defenses Activate in Northern Crimean City

Story Code : 1026880
Russian Air Defenses Activate in Northern Crimean City
Russia activated its air defense in the town of Armyansk in northern Crimea, Mayor Vasily Telizhenko reported on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Please stay calm, air defense is active," he wrote, according to Russian state media.

The air defense was activated outside the town, and explosions could be heard in Armyansk earlier, Telizhenko told TASS. "I have consulted all services, and everything is all right. <…> There are certain people (in Ukraine - TASS) who are destabilizing this situation. People have not been [evacuated from Armyansk], and we are planning no [evacuation]," he specified.

Earlier this week, reports alleging that people are being evacuated from Arnyansk emerged on pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels. Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Crimean leader, said those were bogus stories.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov said reports about an evacuation of the town were fake news being spread by Ukrainian officials and that all measures were currently being taken to ensure security on the peninsula.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022