Russian Air Defenses Activate in Northern Crimean City

Islam Times - Russian air defenses were activated in the northern Crimean city of Armiansk on Friday morning.

Russia activated its air defense in the town of Armyansk in northern Crimea, Mayor Vasily Telizhenko reported on his Telegram channel on Friday."Please stay calm, air defense is active," he wrote, according to Russian state media.The air defense was activated outside the town, and explosions could be heard in Armyansk earlier, Telizhenko told TASS. "I have consulted all services, and everything is all right. <…> There are certain people (in Ukraine - TASS) who are destabilizing this situation. People have not been [evacuated from Armyansk], and we are planning no [evacuation]," he specified.Earlier this week, reports alleging that people are being evacuated from Arnyansk emerged on pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels. Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Crimean leader, said those were bogus stories.Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov said reports about an evacuation of the town were fake news being spread by Ukrainian officials and that all measures were currently being taken to ensure security on the peninsula.