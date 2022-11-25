0
Friday 25 November 2022 - 20:48

Eleven Israeli Pilots Stuck in Egypt After Entry Without Valid Visas

Story Code : 1026883
Eleven Israeli Pilots Stuck in Egypt After Entry Without Valid Visas
The incident involved 11 pilots, according to Israel's Kan broadcaster, but the exact location of where the pilots landed was not disclosed, according to MiddleEastEye.

The reports did not mention whether the pilots were military-affiliated or civil nor the exact type of the aircraft, only saying that the planes were “light”.

Citing “national security matters”, the Egyptian authorities have reportedly sought to deport the pilots.

"The pilots are out of fuel and are not being allowed to refuel," Israel’s Maariv newspaper said, adding that pilots are being “pushed to take other flights but the weather is currently too stormy for them to fly back.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed the news. "From our inspection, the Israelis did receive permission to land the planes but did not receive visas for their entry into the country," an Israeli spokesperson said.

"We are handling the issue both at the embassy in Cairo and at the headquarters in Jerusalem so that the pilots can leave Egypt and return to Israel. They flew to Egypt without a visa. This is a mistake on their part and, as a result, they cannot enter the country," Israel National News online outlet quoted a ministry source as saying.

Both Egyptian median and authorities have declined to report and comment on the development by the time of writing.

No further details were immediately available.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
IRGC Adviser Martyred in Roadside Bomb Blast in Syria
23 November 2022
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
US Endorses Turkish Operation against Kurdish Militias in Syria
23 November 2022
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
UK Provides Ukraine with Advanced Laser-guided Missiles: Report
23 November 2022
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
Top Biden Aide, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Discuss Iran, West Bank Ops
22 November 2022