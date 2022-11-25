Eleven Israeli Pilots Stuck in Egypt After Entry Without Valid Visas

Islam Times - Eleven Israeli pilots have been stranded in Egypt since Wednesday after flying into the country without valid entry visas, according to Israeli media.

The incident involved 11 pilots, according to Israel's Kan broadcaster, but the exact location of where the pilots landed was not disclosed, according to MiddleEastEye.The reports did not mention whether the pilots were military-affiliated or civil nor the exact type of the aircraft, only saying that the planes were “light”.Citing “national security matters”, the Egyptian authorities have reportedly sought to deport the pilots."The pilots are out of fuel and are not being allowed to refuel," Israel’s Maariv newspaper said, adding that pilots are being “pushed to take other flights but the weather is currently too stormy for them to fly back.”Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry has confirmed the news. "From our inspection, the Israelis did receive permission to land the planes but did not receive visas for their entry into the country," an Israeli spokesperson said."We are handling the issue both at the embassy in Cairo and at the headquarters in Jerusalem so that the pilots can leave Egypt and return to Israel. They flew to Egypt without a visa. This is a mistake on their part and, as a result, they cannot enter the country," Israel National News online outlet quoted a ministry source as saying.Both Egyptian median and authorities have declined to report and comment on the development by the time of writing.No further details were immediately available.