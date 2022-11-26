0
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets

The US Central Command said in a press release that two rockets were fired at the base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m. local time, while a third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site.
 
The rocket attack comes amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent airstrikes on northern Syria and Iraq.
 
Ankara has targeted Kurdish groups in the two neighboring countries over the last week, in retaliation for a recent bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and injured 80 more, according to The Associated Press. The Kurdish groups have denied any involvement in the bombing.
 
The Kurdish-led so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] said 18 civilians and four of its soldiers had been killed in the recent strikes, Axios reported. Turkey accused the SDF of killing at least two people in rocket strikes on Monday, according to PBS.
