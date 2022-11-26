Special Military Operation in Ukraine Driving Unique Boost to Industries: Putin

Islam Times - Industrial sectors are operating at their full capacity during Russia’s special military operation, giving a unique boost to industries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an event marking the Rostec corporation’s 15th anniversary.

‘Plants in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in the Ural, Siberian and Far Eastern regions of our country, are operating at their full capacity, on multiple shifts. In fact, they will give and they are already giving a unique boost to the development of high-tech industries, Russian news agency Tass quoted Putin as saying.He further said that the industrial boost is in civilian sectors not just military sector.“We will promptly make all decisions aimed at supporting our enterprises. And as for the people who work here, I don’t doubt them. I have every confidence in them, he further said.Putin ordered the military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls by residents the eastern Ukrainian regions for defense against attacks by Kiev government.