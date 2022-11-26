0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 09:21

Anti-revolutionary Network Agents Arrested in Iran's Yazd

Story Code : 1026985
Anti-revolutionary Network Agents Arrested in Iran
The Public Relations of Yazd IRGC Al-Qadir Troops issued a statement on Friday evening announcing that the heads of that anti-revolutionary network had during the past two months kept on publishing false news, intrigued the public opinion, encouraged people to riot against the Iranian political system and established relations with the anti-Iranian networks that work against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement underlined that the entire network members were arrested, warning the readers of such sites to beware of reading the false news published by such networks, which can ruin their future.

"It is meanwhile announced that those who were following the news published by that network, or posting criminal stuff in that opponent site, too, will be legally pursued and arrested," the statement reads.
