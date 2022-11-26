0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 09:38

Russian Embassy: US Grossly Interferes in Russia’s Internal Affairs

Story Code : 1026990
Russian Embassy: US Grossly Interferes in Russia’s Internal Affairs
"We consider such statements as gross interference in our internal affairs. Russia has consistently advocated the protection of traditional family values. We speak openly about our rejection of attempts by Western states, led by the United States, to impose pseudo-liberal and perverted ideas about human rights on other countries," the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

The embassy called on the US to respect the choice of the Russian people regarding adherence to the moral guidelines that define the Russian civic identity, Sputnik reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Twitter that Russia’s ban on LGBT propaganda "would be another serious blow to freedom of expression and human rights" and has called on Russian lawmakers to withdraw the relevant bill.

Earlier this week, the State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) passed a law banning the promotion of LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and gender reassignment in advertising, media, books, movies and audiovisual services. Violators will face a fine of up to 10 million rubles ($165,000). The legislation still needs to pass the Federation Council (upper chamber), and get signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the State Duma adopted a technical law that would ensure the entry into effect of a ban on foreign agents to serve in the bodies of the country's Foreign Ministry, hold rallies, as well as a number of other restrictions, including a ban on education in schools. Moreover, amendments were made by the State Duma providing for the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for surrender or evasion of military service.
