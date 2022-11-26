0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 21:13

US Involved in All Plots against Iran: Army Spokesman

Story Code : 1027098
US Involved in All Plots against Iran: Army Spokesman
Addressing a meeting of Basij forces in Iran’s province of Markazi on Saturday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the Islamic Revolution that has a special place in the modern world order is by no means afraid of the enemies, who seek to foment division inside Iran by hatching plots.

Pointing to the presence of a few “deceived” people in the recent riots in Iran, General Shekarchi said the role of the “criminal US” has been obvious in all seditions that have been created against the Iranian nation and establishment.

He said the irony is that the global arrogance claims to be advocating human rights, but it has turned a blind eye to the massacre of people in Palestine and Yemen.

General Shekarchi also took a swipe at Saudi-funded media outlets for ignoring the cruelties against oppressed nations while they invent stories about the killing of people during the recent riots in Iran.

In remarks in early October, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei blamed the recent unrest in Iran on the US, the Zionist regime and their cohorts, saying they are opposed to a strong, independent and developing Iran.

“I state it clearly that these developments were planned by America, the Zionist regime and their acolytes. Their main problem is with a strong and independent Iran and the country’s progress. The Iranian nation proved to be fairly strong during recent events and will bravely come onto the scene wherever necessary in the future,” Imam Khamenei said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022