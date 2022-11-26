0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 21:59

Indian FM Demands Action Against Perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Indian FM Demands Action Against Perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks
"We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar said as he posted a video featuring photos from the dastardly attack on Twitter.

"It is incumbent on us, as responsible members of the international community to remember their trauma and to perseverance in our efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice," Jaishankar added.

The video shared by the Indian foreign minister also featured a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that his government would continue to fight the grave threat with all its might.

"We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest until terrorism is uprooted," PM Modi stated.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks were carried out by 10 heavily armed terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba who entered Mumbai via a sea route and unleashed 12 coordinated shooting and bombing strikes in the mega city that lasted four days.

A total of 175 people, including 29 foreigners, also lost their lives in the attack. Among the dead were 20 security personnel and nine attackers. One terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and executed in 2012.

India has often accused Pakistan and China of being hand-in-glove in stopping its efforts to get those involved in the attacks sanctioned.

Since June, China has blocked at least three Indian attempts to persuade the UNSC sanction committee to classify Pakistan-based convicts as global terrorists.

In September this year, China put on hold a joint proposal by India and the US to classify Pakistan-based Sajid Mir as a global terrorist under the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council [UNSC]. New Delhi describes Mir as a key handler of the terrorists who attacked Mumbai in 2008.
