Israeli Trains Grounded as Central Control Server Is Out of Access

Islam Times - Israeli trains were forced to stop servicing on Saturday after central server of the regime’s railway system was downed due to unknown cause.

According to a report initially released by the Israeli channel 12 , the central server of Israeli railway is out of service and trains cannot leave stations by 9 pm or more.Also channel 13 of Israeli TV reported that engineers of the Israeli railway system are confused and are in consultation with their colleagues worldwide to find the cause of disruption and solve the problem as soon as possible.The channel also asked people to find alternative transportation means to reach their destinations.Meantime, Maarive reported that the disruption is not a normal incident and the central server which controls trains' movement is totally out of access.The report added that for that reason, Israeli officials have decided to stop trains' movement and decision may last until Sunday.Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the development came at the end of weekend (Saturday) when a large number of people were on their way to train stations. “The cause of the incident and the time of the resumption of transportation services is not clear yet.”Israeli Hebrew language media are talking about a massive chaos and disruption in trains’ movement all around Israeli while they refuse to mention possible cyberattack on railway system.