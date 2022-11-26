0
Saturday 26 November 2022 - 23:02

Israeli Trains Grounded as Central Control Server Is Out of Access

Story Code : 1027117
Israeli Trains Grounded as Central Control Server Is Out of Access
According to a report initially released by the Israeli channel 12 , the central server of Israeli railway is out of service and trains cannot leave stations by 9 pm or more.

Also channel 13 of Israeli TV reported that engineers of the Israeli railway system are confused and are in consultation with their colleagues worldwide to find the cause of disruption and solve the problem as soon as possible.

The channel also asked people to find alternative transportation means to reach their destinations.

Meantime, Maarive reported that the disruption is not a normal incident and the central server which controls trains' movement is totally out of access.

The report added that for that reason, Israeli officials have decided to stop trains' movement and decision may last until Sunday.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the development came at the end of weekend (Saturday) when a large number of people were on their way to train stations. “The cause of the incident and the time of the resumption of transportation services is not clear yet.”

Israeli Hebrew language media are talking about a massive chaos and disruption in trains’ movement all around Israeli while they refuse to mention possible cyberattack on railway system.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022