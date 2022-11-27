0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 00:27

US, NATO Scramble to Supply Arms to Ukraine, Refill their Emptied Arsenals

The New York Times reported on Saturday that after nine months passing since the Ukraine war kicked off, the West’s fundamental unpreparedness for the conflict has posed a dilemma, whether to supply Ukraine with the weapons it demands or to replenish the US and NATO's emptied stockpiles.

US-led NATO officials complain that the amount of resources used in the Ukraine conflict is dumbfounded.

To gain scope, during the war in Afghanistan NATO forces might have fired even 300 artillery rounds a day and had no real worries about air defense. However, Ukraine can fire thousands of rounds daily while remaining hopeless for air defense against missiles and drones.

“A day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan,” said Camille Grand, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, who until recently was NATO’s assistant secretary general for defense investment.

According to the NYT report, both sides of the conflict with burning through arms and ammunition at a pace not seen since World War II.

In the meantime, the suppliers, namely the US and NATO countries, say supplying Ukraine with the unending demands of Kiev emptied their arsenals.

The NYT noted that the challenge of keeping arsenals running has become a focal point that could prove decisive in Ukraine’s war.

In this regard, the United States Army has devised special measures to speed up its weapons acquisition processes to refill its military warehouses emptied due to the huge and constant flow of arms and ammunition shipments to Ukraine in past months.

However, a senior EU official,  who was interviewed by The Politico, reported that the US was the one country that was profiteering the most from Ukraine's war because “they are selling more gas and at higher prices, and because they are selling more weapons.”
