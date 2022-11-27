Belarusian Foreign Minister Dies at Age 64

Islam Times - Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at age 64, the Belarusian news agency BelTA reported on Saturday.

"Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died," the report said citing Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry.Vladimir Makei was born in the Grodno Region on August 5, 1958. He graduated from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.Makei worked at the Council of Europe and headed the European Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry. In 2000-2008 he was an aide to the Belarusian president.He had held the post since 2012.He had attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - a military alliance of several post soviet states - in Yerevan earlier this week and was due to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.