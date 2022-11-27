0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 03:41

Belarusian Foreign Minister Dies at Age 64

Story Code : 1027127
Belarusian Foreign Minister Dies at Age 64
"Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died," the report said citing Anatoly Glaz, spokesman for the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Vladimir Makei was born in the Grodno Region on August 5, 1958. He graduated from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages. 

Makei worked at the Council of Europe and headed the European Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry. In 2000-2008 he was an aide to the Belarusian president. 

He had held the post since 2012. 

He had attended a conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - a military alliance of several post soviet states - in Yerevan earlier this week and was due to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
China Blasts NATO for Setting Up ‘Gang’ Rules, Meddling in Others’ Affairs
24 November 2022
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
Lukashenko Promises Powerful Response in Event of An Attack
24 November 2022
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
Anwar Ibrahim Makes History as Tenth Malaysian Prime Minister
24 November 2022
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
Several Injured in Explosion at Entrance to Al-Quds
23 November 2022