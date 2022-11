Islam Times - Two security personnel have been injured as a mine blast struck a patrol of security forces in Zazai Aryub district of eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province on Saturday, said a statement of the provincial police department released on Sunday.

According to the statement, the explosive device left over from past wars exploded on Saturday evening close to a patrol team in Zaghani area of Zazai Aryub district, injuring two security personnel of the border forces, Xinhua reported.In a separate incident, a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Manogai district of the eastern Kunar province on the same day, injuring three civilians, said head of the provincial department of information and culture Mawlawi Najibullah Hanif.