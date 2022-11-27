0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 10:24

Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt

Story Code : 1027170
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
“I'm more worried about the freedom of Pakistan than my life," he told a rally in the city of Rawalpindi that neighbors the capital Islamabad on Saturday, adding: "I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood.”

The demonstrations were massive and showed the extent of support for him and his party Tahreek-e-Insaf. 

The demonstrators called for snap elections to “undo the coup” and put an end to the crisis. 

He however called off an expected march in Islamabad to avoid chaos. 

“I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc, and the loss will be to the country,” he said. 

The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to worsen political turmoil in the country which is battling an economic crisis. A rally in Islamabad by his supporters in May had turned violent.

The cricketer-turned-politician and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been holding countrywide protests to push the government for early elections since he was removed as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April. He asserted he was removed as part of a United States-led conspiracy. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022