Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt

Islam Times - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to maintain his push to return to the country's politics in his first speech since an assassination attempt earlier this month.

“I'm more worried about the freedom of Pakistan than my life," he told a rally in the city of Rawalpindi that neighbors the capital Islamabad on Saturday, adding: "I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood.”The demonstrations were massive and showed the extent of support for him and his party Tahreek-e-Insaf.The demonstrators called for snap elections to “undo the coup” and put an end to the crisis.He however called off an expected march in Islamabad to avoid chaos.“I have decided not to go to Islamabad because I know there will be havoc, and the loss will be to the country,” he said.The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to worsen political turmoil in the country which is battling an economic crisis. A rally in Islamabad by his supporters in May had turned violent.The cricketer-turned-politician and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been holding countrywide protests to push the government for early elections since he was removed as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April. He asserted he was removed as part of a United States-led conspiracy.