Taliban Urge Iranian Investment in Afghanistan

Islam Times - The acting minister of commerce and industry of the Taliban invited Iranian business people to invest in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with a group of Iranian business people at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan in Kabul, Nooruddin Azizi asked the Iranians to make investments in Afghanistan.Hailing Iran as a friend of Afghanistan, Azizi said the Taliban welcome all domestic and foreign investors with open arms and try to prepare the ground for their activities.Highlighting the great investment opportunities in Afghanistan, as in the mining industry, the acting minister said the Taliban will cooperate with Iranian investors in various fields.In October 2021, delegations from Iran and the Taliban held extensive talks in Kabul and reached agreements on various subjects.