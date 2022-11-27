0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 21:20

Cuban President's Visit to China Benefits Bilateral Ties, Says Expert

Story Code : 1027237
Cuban President
This visit will contribute to the development of socialism in China and Cuba, two countries that have developed their relations in keeping with principles of solidarity and mutual cooperation, said Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, Xinhua reported.

Regalado also mentioned the Chinese government's assistance to Cuba as well as China's commitment to Cuba's development in conformity with the historic, cultural and political links that unite the two countries.

China continues to be one of Cuba's main trade partners, said Regalado, adding that the island's economy could benefit from bilateral cooperation.

The visit has also provided an opportunity to help foster relations between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, he noted.

Amid the complex economic situation Cuba is going through, he said, this is an opportunity for the island to move forward with China's support.

"Under the guidance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have achieved impressive results over the past few decades," he said, adding that China's development has significantly contributed to world development.

China has shown a very dynamic development and adopted measures that not only guarantee the prosperity of the Chinese people, but contribute to the world as well, he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, China also provided assistance to Cuba, such as donating medical supplies, the expert noted, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries have set up a good example for nation-to-nation relations in the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022