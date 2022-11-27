Islam Times - The state visit by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to China benefits the development of bilateral ties and friendship, a Cuban expert said.

This visit will contribute to the development of socialism in China and Cuba, two countries that have developed their relations in keeping with principles of solidarity and mutual cooperation, said Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, Xinhua reported.Regalado also mentioned the Chinese government's assistance to Cuba as well as China's commitment to Cuba's development in conformity with the historic, cultural and political links that unite the two countries.China continues to be one of Cuba's main trade partners, said Regalado, adding that the island's economy could benefit from bilateral cooperation.The visit has also provided an opportunity to help foster relations between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, he noted.Amid the complex economic situation Cuba is going through, he said, this is an opportunity for the island to move forward with China's support."Under the guidance of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have achieved impressive results over the past few decades," he said, adding that China's development has significantly contributed to world development.China has shown a very dynamic development and adopted measures that not only guarantee the prosperity of the Chinese people, but contribute to the world as well, he said.During the COVID-19 pandemic, China also provided assistance to Cuba, such as donating medical supplies, the expert noted, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries have set up a good example for nation-to-nation relations in the world.