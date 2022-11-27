Turkey Set for ‘Ground Attack’ on Syria, 'anti-Daesh Ops' Halted by Aggression: Kurdish Cmdr

Islam Times - The commander of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has said that Turkey is preparing to conduct a "ground offensive" in the Arab country, as Ankara’s aggression against northern Syria over the past week has halted the Kurdish-led militants' attacks on remnants of the Daesh terrorist group.

Mazloum Abdi made the remarks in an online news conference in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Saturday.Turkey is taking advantage of the deadly November 13 bombing in Istanbul to target the US-backed Kurdish militants and after nearly a week of Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria, Ankara is preparing for a “ground attack” to inflict severe damage on the region’s infrastructure, Abdi said.Turkey blames Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on November 13, which killed six people and injured more than 80.Last week, the Turkish military carried out a series of airstrikes across the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, targeting several towns and villages throughout those provinces following the Istanbul attack.The Turkish Defense Ministry said it carried out airstrikes on the outlawed Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria, which it said were used to carry out attacks on Turkey. It added that the strikes targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, which Turkey regards as a wing of the PKK.No group has claimed responsibility for the Istanbul blast and both the PKK and the YPG have denied involvement in it.During the online news conference, the SDF commander said the Turkish military’s airstrikes in northern Syria had stopped the Kurdish-led militants from carrying out operations against the remnants of Daesh in the area.“The forces that work symbolically with the international coalition in the fight against Daesh are now targets for the Turkish state and therefore anti-Daesh military operations have stopped,” Abdi said.Last week, the commander of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces warned of a “major catastrophe” following the Turkish aggression, and said Ankara's bombing of the “safe” areas of northern Syria threaten the whole region.