Sunday 27 November 2022 - 21:38

Iran's Foreign Trade Reaches Nearly $70B

Story Code : 1027241
Iran
Morteza Emadi, the spokesperson of Iranian customs, said: "Out of the country's total foreign trade, 37 billion and 116 million dollars have been allocated to imports and 32 billion and 368 million dollars to exports."

Regarding the changes in the value of the country's exports and imports in the first 8 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 to November 20), the spokesman of the Iranian Customs said: "During the period, the value of non-oil exports increased by 4.4% and the value of imports increased by 15.25%."

Emadi added: "During the 8 months, non-oil exports were more than 70 million tons and imports were more than 23 million tons."

The spokesman of the customs said: "China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India were the main destinations of Iran's exports."
