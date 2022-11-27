0
Sunday 27 November 2022 - 21:39

Power Outage Hits Kiev Amid Snowy Days

Story Code : 1027242
Power Outage Hits Kiev Amid Snowy Days
The cold weather is gradually pushing up the energy needs of consumers even as repair workers race to fix wrecked power facilities, the Reuters cited grid operator Ukrenergo as saying. 

The consumption restriction regime is still in place due to a capacity deficit, which currently stands at around 20 percent" Ukrenergo said on Telegram. 

The electricity production in the country and especially in the capital incurred damages as the war unfolded in the country. 

Russia targeted the capital in renewed campaign after an attack on a key bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea over a month ago, which Moscow blamed on Kiev. 

The operator warned that more outages are expected if the consumption rates increased. 

At the same time, weather forecasters expected continued snowfall in Kyiv, a city that had 2.8 million residents before the war, until midweek while temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing. 

The residents in the capital should have four hours of electricity a day, said Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, a company providing energy to help the capital. 

Ukraine blames the situation on the Russian operation, but Moscow argues that its attacks were retaliatory to attacks on its infrastructure. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
Spokesman Mocks Biden’s Fake Support for Iranian Women
25 November 2022
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
West Pursuing War-mongering Policies to Maintain Dominance: Assad
25 November 2022
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
US Passes 600 Mass Shootings for Third Consecutive Year
25 November 2022
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
IRGC Chief: No Assassination to Go Unanswered
24 November 2022