Navy Showcase of the Nation’s Power, Innovation: Raisi

Islam Times - The Navy is the showcase of national power, creativity, and invocation, said Iranian President Sayed Ibrahim Raisi on Sunday.

The president made the comments during his visit to the Second Maritime Region which is home to the Southern Fleet.The naval vessels conducted a parade in the presence of Mr Raisi.“Today, as the Navy Day, is a reminder of the courage, bravery, valor and authority of our Navy. For this reason, this day should always be remembered as a symbolic day to pay attention to the naval forces....We should be proud of the Navy, which has authority, initiative, innovation and creativity, “ he was quoted as telling the sailors.He referred to the “long steps” taken by the Navy after the Iraqi War on Iran in the 1989s, adding that the naval force’s presence is assuring not just for yhr security of borders but also for the presence in the oceans and economic and trade activities in the international waterways.“I would like to thank our friends in the Navy for establishing the security of shipping in the region, the defense and security of the country, the protection of the platforms and all the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the regional and global level,” he concluded.