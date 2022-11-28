‘Religious Zionism’, Likud Progress On ‘Israeli’ Coalition Agreement

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met for several hours with Bezalel Smotrich's far-right Religious Zionism party on Sunday, with Netanyahu's Likud reporting "progress in all matters."

Efforts between the two parties to strike a coalition deal will continue on Monday, according to the Likud's statement.Netanyahu spent the day meeting with the heads of the likely coalition parties, forming deals to create the Zionist regime’s next government. Before meeting with Smotrich, Netanyahu confirmed an agreement with the one-man Noam party, which will see far-right MK Avi Maoz becoming a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office.On Friday, Netanyahu reached a preliminary agreement with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir.Netanyahu received the mandate to form a government two weeks ago, yet political disagreements between the parties have delayed the likely incoming right-wing coalition from becoming a reality.The recent agreements bring the Tel Aviv regime one step closer to preventing another round of elections, after ‘Israelis’ went to their fifth elections in four years on November 1.