0
Monday 28 November 2022 - 11:36

Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1027337
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
The US has spent more than $18.2 billion on security aid for Kiev, including long-range artillery and missile systems, since Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state in late February, according to the Pentagon. At the same time, the backlog of deliveries to Taipei has reportedly grown from more than $14 billion to $18.7 billion since last December.

It was said that the promised but not yet delivered arms include 208 Javelin anti-tank weapons and 215 anti-air shoulder-fired missile systems, both ordered by Taiwan in 2015. The Taiwanese government did not comment on the report, but its Defense Ministry acknowledged earlier this year that the US may not deliver certain orders on schedule “due to changes in the international situation.”

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the US would “continue to diligently work to provide capabilities to Taiwan as fast as possible while also making sure Ukraine can defend itself against Russian aggression.”

The news regarding the delivery problems comes as global supply chains still work to recover from disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the US accuses Beijing of stoking tensions surrounding Taiwan.

Beijing considers the island, which has had a separate government since the late 1940s, part of its own territory and strongly opposes any form of diplomatic recognition or foreign military aid to Taipei.

During a summit in Indonesia on November 14, US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and brought up concerns over Beijing’s “increasingly aggressive actions” towards Taiwan, according to the White House. Xi was quoted by China’s Global Times newspaper as saying that the island is Beijing’s “red line,” while urging Washington to respect the One-China policy, meaning no country should treat the island as an independent state.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022