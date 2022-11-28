0
Monday 28 November 2022 - 11:37

Republicans Downplay Talk of Cutting US Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1027338
Republicans Downplay Talk of Cutting US Aid to Ukraine
“I think the majorities on both sides of the aisle support this effort,” Rep. Michael McCaul said on Sunday in an ABC News interview. “I think everybody has a voice in Congress, and the fact is, we are going to provide more oversight, transparency and accountability. We're not going to write a blank check.”

The “blank check” reference echoed a term used by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who’s likely to become speaker of the House in January following Republican victories in this month’s midterm congressional elections. However, while McCarthy seemed to suggest that aid bills might not be easily approved amid an economic slump, only a few conservative Republicans, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, have actually opposed sending billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine.

McCaul, a Texan, was joined in the ABC News interview by fellow lawmaker Mike Turner of Ohio. Both are currently the ranking Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, meaning they are likely to chair two of the panels most focused on national security when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

While both men called for greater accountability over how Ukraine aid is doled out, neither expressed concern over escalating the conflict. In fact, McCaul demanded that Washington send longer-range weaponry to Ukraine, and he scolded President Joe Biden’s administration for holding back on some military hardware. Russia on multiple occasions has warned that giving longer-range weapons to Kiev would cross a “red line,” making the US a “direct party to the conflict.”

Asked about the risks of providing weapons that could hit targets farther into Russia, McCaul said, “Crimea’s not part of Russia under international law, so if they can hit into Crimea, I think that’s fair game. I think the problem is, they don’t want to be provocative.”

Bipartisan support is reportedly building to require tracking of the weapons sent to Ukraine. Only about 30% of the weaponry given to Ukraine by the US and its Western allies makes it to the front lines because the aid has to run a gauntlet of “power lords, oligarchs [and] political players,” CBS News reported in August. The outlet later amended its report and canceled the airing of a documentary on the subject amid an outcry from Ukraine’s government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022