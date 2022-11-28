IRGC Captures Hostile TV’s Agent in NW Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Ground Force arrested a main ringleader working for the UK-based Iran International TV channel in northwestern Iran.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base said in a statement that its forces have arrested the main ringleader of the “Iran International terrorist TV channel” in Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy.Following the recent unrest in Khoy, the hostile TV’s element issued several calls in the virtual space, provoked the people into anti-security measures, hatched plots to incite acts of sabotage and intended to harm security in the city, it added.Funded by Saudi Arabia, Iran International TV channel was founded in London in 2017 as part of a propaganda campaign against the Iranian government.The television channel has openly been promoting monarchists, the highly-notorious Mujahedin Khalq Organization [MKO] terror group, and most significantly, separatist terrorists, in violation of the UK’s own media regulations.Recently, the Islamic Republic designated the channel as a terror organization over its role in fanning the flames of violence during riots in Iran.