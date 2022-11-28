New Missile Breakthroughs Render Enemy Air Defenses Ineffective for Decades: IRGC Aerospace Force Chief

Islam Times - The latest breakthroughs Iran has made in the missile power would leave the US, Israel, and their allies’ air defenses without the power to intercept Iranian missiles for next decades, said Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force’s chief General Amirali Hanizadeh.

The top general made the comments days after he broke the news about Tehran obtaining the technology to build hypersonic missiles.General Hanizadeh made the comments during a visit to IRGC Aerospace achievement fair by government officials.“Based on the teachings of Islam and the commands and guidelines of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and relying on the internal strength and giving field to the elite and revolutionary youth of this country, this force has been able to create a suitable platform in the field of the country's defense industry, and this experience can be used in other fields such as economy and also used to remove obstacles and problems and achieve progress,” he told the government delegation members.Iran's missile industry has been thriving over the past two decades, with the IRGC regularly showcasing its newest breakthroughs in this technology.On November 10, General Hanizadeh said that Iran build its own hypersonic missiles that constitute the future of the missile technology.The news was dealt with differently by West media and officials.While some Western officials said Iran was bluffing, others warned that it could pose danger to their interests. They dealt in the same way with Iran's drone achievements, until recently when they began to admit their high capabilities.Iran, however, said that its weapon developments are purely defensive and are aimed at repelling the threats.