0
Monday 28 November 2022 - 21:29

General Ibrahim Warns against Turning Syrian Refugees in Lebanon to a Time Bomb

Story Code : 1027408
General Ibrahim Warns against Turning Syrian Refugees in Lebanon to a Time Bomb
Ibrahim especially pointed to the timeframe when Judge Tarek Al-Bitar took over the forensic investigation in this case.

“There are certain parties who have been exerting relentless efforts to target me, personally, in the service of some political agendas,” Ibrahim said, noting that he possessed plenty of evidence confirming that he was personally targeted.

“I reserve the right to respond to all of these fabrications in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, General Ibrahim warned against the conspiracy of turning the Syrian refugees in Lebanon into a time bomb whose explosion will affect both the Lebanese and Syrian people, adding that preventing their return to Syria comes in this context.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
EU Preparing Ninth Package of Sanctions against Russia
25 November 2022