Monday 28 November 2022 - 21:31

EU Preparing Third Package of Sanctions against Iran

Catherine Colonna was speaking at a session of legislators in France’s National Assembly who approved a nonbinding resolution, calling on European governments to step up pressure on Iran.

Colonna indicated that after already two packages of sanctions taken at the European level, “new sanctions are in preparation for the next council of foreign ministers on December 12”.

Riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later in a hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property as Western powers, especially the United States, providing support.

Earlier in the month, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said the United States and the United Kingdom were “directly” involved in the unrest, adding that dozens of terrorists affiliated with the Israeli regime and anti-revolution groups have also been detained in the unrest.
