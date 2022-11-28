0
Monday 28 November 2022 - 21:40

US Weighs Sending Cheap, Small Precision Bombs to Ukraine

Citing industry sources, Reuters said in a report on Monday that the Pentagon was considering a Boeing proposal, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America's Eastern European allies.

The GLSDB's 150km range would allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russian rear areas, according to the report.

GLSDB is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armored vehicles.

The GBU-39 - which would function as the GLSDB's warhead - has small, folding wings that allow it to glide more than 100km if dropped from an aircraft and targets as small as 3 feet in diameter.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and three people familiar with the plan.

It combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) with the M26 rocket motor, both of which are common in US inventories.

GLSDB is made jointly by SAAB AB (SAABb.ST) and Boeing Co (BA.N) and has been in development since 2019.

Pentagon Spokesman Tim Gorman declined to comment on providing any "specific capability" to Ukraine, but said the US and its allies "identify and consider the most appropriate systems" that would help Kiev.

Doug Bush, the US Army's chief weapons buyer said the nine-month war in Ukraine drove up demand for American-made weapons and ammunition, while US allies in Eastern Europe are "putting a lot of orders," in for a range of arms as they supply Ukraine.

A Boeing proposal to US European Command (EUCOM), which is overseeing weapons headed to Ukraine - the main components of the GLSDB would come from current US stores, according to the document.
