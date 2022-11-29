Pakistani Army Chief Stresses Developing Ties with Iran

Islam Times - Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and maintaining bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

As part of his military diplomacy regarding Iran-Pakistan relations, General Bajwa, who is on the verge of retirement, stressed the importance of friendly relations in an interview with an Emirati media outlet."Pakistan has always wanted peaceful and friendly relations with its Muslim neighbor Iran and is trying to maintain positive working relations," he added.The military interactions between Iran and Pakistan, including the exchange of delegations, have grown significantly during the command of General Bajwa.In late 2017 and 2019, Bajwa made two official visits to Iran, and in mid-2018 and late 2021, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri made two official visits to Pakistan.Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as head of the military. He replaces Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who completes his six-year extended term on Nov. 29.