Not Even Children with Difficulties Are Spared! ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Kill Autistic Teen

Islam Times - If their pretext for killing Palestinian children is that they would grow up to uproot their occupation from their land, what was the ‘Israeli’ soldiers’ pretext for killing 15-year-old Fulla al-Masalmeh?

Before the autistic girl from the occupied West Bank town of El Bireh was shot to death by the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers about two weeks ago, she went missing for hours.The killing was admitted by the ‘Israeli’ media, particularly in a piece published in Haaretz two weeks after the crime.Fulla lived in El Bireh, near Ramallah in the northern West Bank with her mother and sisters. According to her sister Dalia, Fulla did not go to school and there are two other autistic children in the family. Dalia said Fulla had left the house a number of times in the past but she always came back. “We don’t understand why something like this happened to us,” she said.Dalia also said that the family lives in an industrial zone far from other homes and none of the girls drives. And so, they couldn’t leave to look for Fulla or ask for help from neighbors. This may be the reason that the Palestinian authorities did not correctly identify Fulla and the Palestinian media reported the name of a different woman. Only later was Fulla identified and the family was informed.There is no doubt that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime fears every Palestinian creature, especially nowadays as its very existence is at stake. However, the extent to which those fears are driven makes it very sure that the sustainability of this occupying entity is out of question…