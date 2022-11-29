0
Tuesday 29 November 2022 - 09:14

China Says US Ship ‘Illegally Intruded’ In Waters Near Spratlys

Story Code : 1027499
China Says US Ship ‘Illegally Intruded’ In Waters Near Spratlys
“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army.

The US ship, the USS Chancellorsville, a guided missile cruiser, had recently sailed through the Taiwan Strait. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

China says that almost the entire South China Sea under a nine-dash line that an international court ruled in 2016 had no merit. It has ignored that decision, instead building artificial islands and expanding military activities in the sea, which is also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan.

Tian accused the US of being a “security risk maker” in the area, claiming the sailing by the USS Chancellorsville was “another iron-clad proof of its hegemony in the navigation and militarization of the South China Sea.”

The Southern Theater Command said on its WeChat social media account that Chinese troops would remain on “high alert.”

The US has rejected China’s expansive claims in the resource-rich waters.

China’s artificial islands include at least seven outposts in the Spratlys, where it has built ports, military installations and airstrips.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022