Palestinian Resistance Threatens Life of Extremist ‘Israeli’ MK

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement on Monday threatened the life of extremist far-right Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Ben-Gvir will suffer the same fate as Rehavam Zeevi," said the PIJ, referring to a former Zionist minister that was assassinated in October of 2001 by a squad of Palestinians acting on behalf of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine resistance group.An Islamic Jihad spokesman, Tarek Ezzedine, said that Zeevi "carried the ideology of a transfer and expulsion of the Arabs from the land of Palestine and as a result, he was expelled from life by Palestinians."Zeevi advocated for the deportation of Arabs from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, while Ben-Gvir has said he wants to deport only some Arabs.The far-right member of the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Knesset [parliament] continued that the deportees would be sent on “trains, planes, whatever you want.”Ezzeddine continued that Ben-Gvir's designation of so-called National Security Minister - part of the coalition deal signed with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu - "will only hasten the disappearance of the occupation."In response to the statement from the resistance group, Ben-Gvir claimed later on Monday that "the threats of the Islamic Jihad will not deter me."