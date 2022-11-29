0
Tuesday 29 November 2022 - 10:24

China Condemns All Indiscriminate Attacks on Palestinians

Story Code : 1027513
China is deeply concerned about the continuous deterioration of the security situation in the occupied Palestinian territory. According to UN statistics, 2022 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005. China condemns all indiscriminate attacks on civilians, deplores the grave violations against children, opposes the excessive use of force by security forces, and calls for investigations into the violence and for accountability, said Zhang Jun, China’s Permanent Representative of People's Republic of China to the United Nations

Improving the humanitarian and economic situation of Palestine is urgently needed, he added.

Under the Zionist regime’s 15-year blockade, Gaza suffers from poor infrastructure, electricity and energy shortages and the lack of medical resources, leaving more than 2 million people in a dire situation. In the West Bank, large areas of land have been designated by ‘Israel’ as military training areas or for other purposes, effectively closing it off to Palestinian construction, economic activity, and development, he said.

"We call on ‘Israel’ to ease restrictions on the movement of people and humanitarian, reconstruction materials into and out of the Gaza Strip, to lift the blockade on Gaza as soon as possible, and to effectively create conditions for the development of Palestinian communities in the West Bank," said Zhang, People's Daily Online reported.

The international community should aid Palestine through multiple channels to help Palestine ease their financial crisis, ensure public services, develop the economy and improve people's lives, he said.
