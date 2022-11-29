0
Tuesday 29 November 2022 - 20:47

US Police Violence: Five Cops Charged After Black Man Paralyzed in Custody

Story Code : 1027595
US Police Violence: Five Cops Charged After Black Man Paralyzed in Custody
Officers Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, Ronald Pressley, Luis Rivera and Sgt. Betsy Segui were charged with a misdemeanor of second-degree, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a person, according to arrest warrants filed in the Connecticut superior court.  
 
Randy Cox, 36, suffered serious injuries to his neck and spine after he was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun in June.
 
Video of Cox’s arrest shows a handcuffed Cox sitting on a long bench in a police transport van that had no seat belts. When the driver of the van braked hard, Cox slid down the bench head-first into the back wall of the van.
 
The footage showed that Cox's repeated pleas for help did not receive much attention, and he was mocked by officers as faking his injuries.
 
Cox was charged with breach of peace, second-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and first-degree threatening. The charges were dropped last month but the injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.
 
“According to the arrest warrant affidavits, the charges are the result of an investigation by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad,” the prosecutor's office said, adding that State’s Attorney John P. Doyle Jr. demanded a criminal investigation after being notified about Cox’s injuries.
 
All five officers, who were previously placed on administrative leave, were released on $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on December 8.
 
A federal civil suit was filed in the US District Court of Connecticut on September 27 on behalf of Cox. The suit mentioned excessive use of force against the officers involved, co-counsel RJ Weber said in September.
 
“There is no amount of money in damages that could compensate this man for the injuries that he sustained, for the injuries that he suffered … and the pain that he has to endure physically, and more importantly mentally, for the rest of his god given life,” Weber said at the time.
 
Cox's ordeal was compared by civil rights advocates with the case of another black man, Freddie Gray, who died after sustaining a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a police van in Baltimore in 2015.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
Ayatollah Khamenei: The Islamic Revolution Is Alive Despite the Enemies’ Will
26 November 2022
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for
Xi Tells Kim China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace'
26 November 2022
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
Bashar al-Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria
26 November 2022
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
US Occupation Base in Eastern Syria Targeted by Rockets
26 November 2022