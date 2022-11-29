0
Tuesday 29 November 2022 - 21:16

Secret Ukrainian Military Delegation Visits Tel Aviv

Around a year ago, since the Russian operation in Ukraine, Israel has been walking on eggshells trying to maintain relations with the two parties, Zionist correspondent Moriah Wahlberg said.
 
The Ukrainians, according to the Zionist correspondent, arrived in occupied Palestine under the control of the Israeli regime in the past few days. 
 
Later on in the day, a source commented to the Zionist Channel 13 on the news, claiming "We do not intend to supply Ukraine with weapons. We are talking with them about early warning systems, and as we said, this visit remained under the radar in Israel due to the Russian attitude toward Israeli aid to Ukraine."
 
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in October warned "Israel" against providing weapons to Ukraine, stressing that any move to boost Kyiv's arsenal would severely damage bilateral relations.
 
On October 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv will be sending an official note to the Israeli occupation requesting immediate air defense supplies and cooperation in the security sector.
 
Ukrainian and Zionist officials confirmed the news. However, the Zionist ministry of security and the Ukrainian embassy in the Israeli occupation did not respond to a request for comment.
 
On November 5, Moscow warned that it will take retaliatory measures against Israel in case the Tel Aviv regime supplies Ukraine with military equipment and aid amid the military conflict there.
