Wednesday 30 November 2022 - 03:41

Lebanese Security Forces Capture Man Suspected of Spying for Israel’s Mossad, Report Says

Story Code : 1027619
According to a report published by the Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily newspaper on Tuesday, the 46-year-old man, identified only as Farid H., was detained by members of the General Security Directorate.
 
The report added that the suspected Mossad spy, like several Lebanese nationals who have lately been lured into espionage networks that Israeli agents have set up in the cyberspace, had been in contact with Israel’s intelligence agency for approximately two years.
 
Al-Akhbar noted that the information collected by the General Security Directorate shows that Farid is apparently a member of the Lebanese political party Progressive Socialist Party, and has only received 1,000 US dollars for his espionage activities.
 
The suspect, who has a degree in business administration, said he posted dozens of job applications on various websites and social media platforms, including Facebook, to organizations that needed employees with a degree in the related field.
 
A week later, he received a message in English via WhatsApp messaging application, asking him whether he was looking for a job.
 
The caller asked Farid to acquire a separate laptop and mobile phone for work, but he said he could not afford a new phone. 
 
The man then sent Farid an amount of money to buy a phone. Farid was initially ordered to find out about the flight numbers of certain passengers, which he declined. 
 
After a while, the Israeli agent contacted Farid again and asked him to get a new SIM card and provide him with the number. Shortly afterwards, 1,000 US dollars was deposited to Farid’s account.
 
Farid was then asked to take pictures of a commercial center in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, and send them via Telegram messaging application to the Israeli agent. He was also ordered to gather information about a Palestinian citizen living in Lebanon and his place of residence.
 
The Lebanese national said the agent did not provide him with any information about his name, place of residence, and the nature of the job. He promised him a permanent job outside of Lebanon.
 
The development comes more a week after another Lebanese man, identified as Hussein H., was arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of being a Mossad spy. Hussein is believed to have spied for the Mossad from 2011 to 2020.
 
The Lebanese intelligence was reportedly informed of Hussein's activity for the Mossad by his neighbors in his hometown of Ghassaniyeh after they noticed a marked improvement in his living conditions.
