Blast in Seminary Kills 15 in Northern Afghanistan

Islam Times - At least 15 people were confirmed dead and 22 others injured as a blast ripped through a seminary in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province on Wednesday, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said that an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed the bloody incident, saying the blast in the religious school claimed "10 lives and injured several others" in Samangan province Wednesday afternoon.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blast.

The official, who declined to be named, confirmed that the blast took place in Medressah Jihadia (Jihadia seminary) at 1:00 p.m. local time in the provincial capital Aybak city, 215 km north of Kabul, leaving 15 dead on the spot and injuring 22 others, some in critical condition, Xinhua reported.