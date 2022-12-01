US Gun-related Deaths Have Hit Highest Levels in Nearly 30 Years

Islam Times - Gun Sales in the United States increased significantly during the pandemic, with 2020 and 2021 having the highest and second-highest gun buy rates in the nation’s history respectively.

Firearm-related deaths are the highest in the United States in nearly 30 years, newly released data has revealed.

A study released Tuesday by JAMA Network Open has detailed that there were 1,110,421 deaths caused by firearms between 1990 and 2021, a figure that accounts for intentional and accidental deaths as well as suicides and homicides.

According to the study, gun deaths in the United States reached a low of 10 per 100,000 people in 2004, but by 2021 that number had risen more than 45% to 14.7 deaths per 100,000 people. The study showed a 40% increase in homicides and a 17% increase in suicides compared to 2004 levels.

The biggest jump came during the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021 there was a 25% increase in firearm deaths compared to figures recorded before the pandemic.

The JAMA study also highlighted the disparities in gun-related deaths by race and gender. It states that non-Hispanic white men between the ages of 80 and 84 were most likely to die from suicide, with 46 per 100,000 people in that group dying through firearm suicide in 2021.

Meanwhile, non-Hispanic Black men aged 20 to 24 are most likely to die as a result of homicide by firearm, with 141.8 per 100,000 in that group dying in that manner. That is 22.5 times more likely than non-Hispanic white males of the same age who were killed by a firearm homicide at a rate of 6.3 per 100,000.

Young Hispanic males fell between the two groups, coming in at 22.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

More than 21.5 Million guns were sold in the US in 2020 and more than 18.8 Million were sold in 2021.