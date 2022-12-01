UK Imposes Sanctions against 22 Russian Officials Supporting Mobilization: Document

Islam Times - The UK imposed sanctions on 22 Russian officials for their support of partial mobilization, blacklisting Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Arkady Gostev and Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova. This is according to an updated version of the sanctions list the UK Foreign Office published on Wednesday.

Restrictions have also been introduced against the heads of ten Russian regions: Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Magadan Region Sergey Nosov, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsibulsky and Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev, Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and head of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov.

Sanctions have also been imposed against the military commissars of five Russian regions, including Moscow’s military commissar Igor Yegorov.

The list also includes heads of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Tula region Ivan Prokopenko and in the Rostov region Dmitry Bezrukikh, as well as the leader of the Society of Central Asian Uzbeks of the Perm Territory Jahongir Jalolov.

The reason for imposing sanctions was the fact that the above-mentioned persons “have promoted and enforced the conscription of citizens” as part of the mobilization.

All these persons are prohibited from entering the territory of the UK, their accounts and assets in the territory of the kingdom, if any, will be frozen.

“The UK will continue to use both sanctions and military aid to support Ukraine in the defense of their independence,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said as quoted in the document.

In total, according to the Foreign Ministry, in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, London imposed sanctions on 1,200 Russian citizens and more than 120 Russian companies.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth billions of dollars at this point.

As noted in the statement, the reason for the introduction of restrictions against Manturov was that he “who is responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and responsible for equipping mobilized troops.” In addition to Pamfilova, sanctions have been imposed on the Chairman of the Election Commission of the Rostov region, Andrey Burov. According to the document, the two were responsible for organizing the referendums in n the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. “Pamfilova has since actively supported Russia’s forced mobilization,” the document says.