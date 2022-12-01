0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 03:24

UK Imposes Sanctions against 22 Russian Officials Supporting Mobilization: Document

Story Code : 1027815
UK Imposes Sanctions against 22 Russian Officials Supporting Mobilization: Document
As noted in the statement, the reason for the introduction of restrictions against Manturov was that he “who is responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and responsible for equipping mobilized troops.” In addition to Pamfilova, sanctions have been imposed on the Chairman of the Election Commission of the Rostov region, Andrey Burov. According to the document, the two were responsible for organizing the referendums in n the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. “Pamfilova has since actively supported Russia’s forced mobilization,” the document says.
 
Restrictions have also been introduced against the heads of ten Russian regions: Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev, Governor of the Omsk Region Alexander Burkov, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of the Magadan Region Sergey Nosov, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsibulsky and Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev, Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov and head of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov.
 
Sanctions have also been imposed against the military commissars of five Russian regions, including Moscow’s military commissar Igor Yegorov.
 
The list also includes heads of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Tula region Ivan Prokopenko and in the Rostov region Dmitry Bezrukikh, as well as the leader of the Society of Central Asian Uzbeks of the Perm Territory Jahongir Jalolov.
 
The reason for imposing sanctions was the fact that the above-mentioned persons “have promoted and enforced the conscription of citizens” as part of the mobilization.
 
All these persons are prohibited from entering the territory of the UK, their accounts and assets in the territory of the kingdom, if any, will be frozen.
 
“The UK will continue to use both sanctions and military aid to support Ukraine in the defense of their independence,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said as quoted in the document.
 
In total, according to the Foreign Ministry, in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, London imposed sanctions on 1,200 Russian citizens and more than 120 Russian companies.
 
Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth billions of dollars at this point.
Comment


Featured Stories
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
Zionist Regime to Fall Apart, Islamic Revolution to Remain Intact: IRGC Chief
27 November 2022
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
North Korea Aims to Have ‘World’s Strongest’ Nuclear Force, Kim Says
27 November 2022
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
UN Urged to Save Lives of Yemeni Patients Suffering from Kidney Failure
27 November 2022