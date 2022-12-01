0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 04:22

China Does Not Supply Arms to Russia: Envoy

Story Code : 1027823
According to Lu Shae, Beijing does not supply weapons to Russia, as it adheres to a neutral position in the Ukrainian conflict.
 
“No. I don’t think Russia needs Chinese weapons,” a Chinese diplomat told BFMTV when asked about possible arms supplies.
 
“We want peace. Our position on Ukraine is to advance the negotiation process,” Shae stressed.
 
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. 
 
China has repeatedly expressed its support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
