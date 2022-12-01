0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 04:28

47 Foreign Intelligence Agencies Involved in Recent Iran Riots: IRGC Official

Story Code : 1027826
He made the comments during an IRGC meeting in Tehran. 
 
“In the recent events, due to inability to fight Iran on the ground, the enemy turned to using soft and combined war with the priority of media battle and psychological operations in order to deceive the great nation of Iran, and 47 intelligence organizations were activated to this aim,” he was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency. 
 
The foreign agencies trained and equipped the rioters to inflict damage on the nation, he went on. 
 
Suggesting that over the past 40 years, the Americans were struggling to dominate Iran, General Suleimani said that they failed to do so under Islamic Republic and therefore they resorted to combined war. 
 
“ They want dominance to take control of Iran's resources,” he said. 
 
Pointing to the failure of the West in its plans, the general said: “the great and powerful nation of Iran has always shown its awareness and vigilance in various incidents and despite the serious conspiracies and seditions of the enemy and their focus on exploiting problems and grievances, the great nation of Iran foiled the enemy plans, and the Americans and Zionists admit their defeat."
 
In recent riots, the government with patience separated the harmless protesters from the rioters, he added. 
