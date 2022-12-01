0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 11:52

China Hopes for Fair, Transparent Environment for Companies in EU : Xi

Story Code : 1027913
In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel he hoped "EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China", state broadcaster CCTV reported.
 
"China will remain open to European companies, and hopes the EU can eliminate interference to provide a fair and transparent business environment for Chinese companies," Xi told Michel, Reuters reported.
 
Xi said China and the EU should strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and complementary advantages, jointly create new growth engines and ensure safety, stability, and reliability of industrial supply chains.
 
Michel, who is on a one-day visit to China, will also meet Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress.
 
His visit comes after European leaders expressed concern at a meeting in October about economic reliance on China. 
