Sheikh Qassem: New President Must Be Able to Save Lebanon from Economic Crisis
Story Code : 1027987
Addressing a Hezbollah ceremony held in Beirut to mark Sayyed Zainab (P) Birthday, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah may never accept a president that stirs sedition among the Lebanese.
Sheikh Qassem pointed out that none of the parliamentary blocs can elect a president without a national consensus, adding that some parties accuse Hezbollah of deactivating the presidential elections to hide their failure to elect a new president.
It is worth noting that the Lebanese parliament held on Thursday the eighth session aimed at electing a new president; however, blank ballots dominated the vote.