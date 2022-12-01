Sheikh Qassem: New President Must Be Able to Save Lebanon from Economic Crisis

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the new Lebanese president must be able to save the nation from the severe economic crisis and run a dialogue among all segments of the population.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that none of the parliamentary blocs can elect a president without a national consensus, adding that some parties accuse Hezbollah of deactivating the presidential elections to hide their failure to elect a new president.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese parliament held on Thursday the eighth session aimed at electing a new president; however, blank ballots dominated the vote.

Addressing a Hezbollah ceremony held in Beirut to mark Sayyed Zainab (P) Birthday, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah may never accept a president that stirs sedition among the Lebanese.