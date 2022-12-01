0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 20:39

Sheikh Qassem: New President Must Be Able to Save Lebanon from Economic Crisis

Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah may never accept a president that stirs sedition among the Lebanese.
Addressing a Hezbollah ceremony held in Beirut to mark Sayyed Zainab (P) Birthday, Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah may never accept a president that stirs sedition among the Lebanese.
 
Sheikh Qassem pointed out that none of the parliamentary blocs can elect a president without a national consensus, adding that some parties accuse Hezbollah of deactivating the presidential elections to hide their failure to elect a new president.
 
It is worth noting that the Lebanese parliament held on Thursday the eighth session aimed at electing a new president; however, blank ballots dominated the vote.
