Militants Preparing Drone Attack on Syrian Forces in Idlib: Russia

Islam Times - The deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said that the former Nusra Front terrorist group intends to use drones to attack the Russian military base in Khmeimim and Syrian government forces in the province of Idlib.

Yegorov added that the militants have established bases and relocated personnel to launch drones close to the Nahlaya and Jisr ash-Shugur settlements.

Russia has been providing Syrian forces with crucial military assistance in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

The Russian assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions.

"According to the information obtained by the Russian Reconciliation Center, militants of the ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ (‘Jabhat al-Nusra’) terror group plan to carry out strikes using drones on the Russian airbase in Khmeimim and positions of Syrian government forces near settlements of Jurin, Seraqab and Kafr Nebel in the Idlib Province," Major General Oleg Yegorov, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said.