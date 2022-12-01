0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 20:50

Militants Preparing Drone Attack on Syrian Forces in Idlib: Russia

Story Code : 1027992
Militants Preparing Drone Attack on Syrian Forces in Idlib: Russia
"According to the information obtained by the Russian Reconciliation Center, militants of the ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ (‘Jabhat al-Nusra’) terror group plan to carry out strikes using drones on the Russian airbase in Khmeimim and positions of Syrian government forces near settlements of Jurin, Seraqab and Kafr Nebel in the Idlib Province," Major General Oleg Yegorov, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said.
 
Yegorov added that the militants have established bases and relocated personnel to launch drones close to the Nahlaya and Jisr ash-Shugur settlements.
 
Russia has been providing Syrian forces with crucial military assistance in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.
 
The Russian assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
Report Reveals Consequence of US Military Aid to Ukraine
28 November 2022
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
Iraqis Sue Trump, Other Former US Officials Over Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis
28 November 2022
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
Qatar World Cup Came to Clarify that Normalization with ‘Israel’ is Only Governments, Not Peoples’ Affair!
28 November 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
Ex-PM Imran Khan Joins Rally for First Time Since Assassination Attempt
27 November 2022