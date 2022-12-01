0
Thursday 1 December 2022 - 21:04

Biden Should Stop Providing Weapons to New ‘Israeli’ Government: Ex-diplomat

Story Code : 1027998
Ex-diplomat Daniel Kurtzer and negotiator Aaron David Miller, both American Jews, wrote in The Post that the US should warn against efforts to change the status of the West Bank, Temple Mount and settlement outposts.
 
With Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir as War Minister and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich as Finance Minister, Kurtzer and Miller expressed in The Post their fear that the incoming government will also foster increased settlement activity, settler violence, and loosened rules on the use of force by ‘Israeli’ security forces.
 
Consequently, the former US officials wrote that President Joe Biden's administration should set terms to the Tel Aviv regime that it will not have any dealings with Ben-Gvir, Smotrich or their ministries, and that US support for international forums such as the UN and international courts have limits.
 
Current US leadership has been apprehensive about the role of Otzma Yehudit and RZP in the incoming ‘Israeli’ government.
 
The Biden administration, at the beginning of coalition negotiations following the ‘Israeli’ general election, called on Likud's Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint ministers that the US could work with, Ynet reported.
 
While the day after ballots closed, US Ambassador to the occupied territories Tom Nides assured that he looked forward to working with the new government, the US State Department has also issued scathing rebukes of Ben-Gvir, after he attended a memorial for the late far-right ‘Israeli’ politician Rabbi Meir Kahane.
 
Senator Robert Menendez, who has been extremely supportive of the Tel Aviv regime during his political career, reportedly told Netanyahu that his partnership with an extremist leader could shatter support for ‘Israel’ in the United States.
 
Menendez said he had related this to the former opposition leader in September, but Netanyahu did not receive the advice well.
