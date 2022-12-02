0
Friday 2 December 2022 - 02:35

Large-scale Russian Attack Imminent: Western Satellite Images of Build-up Claim

Story Code : 1028018
Large-scale Russian Attack Imminent: Western Satellite Images of Build-up Claim
A massive build-up of Russia's long-range Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers which are capable of carrying missiles equipped with nuclear warheads, has been spotted at the Engels-2 airport.
 
As Britain-based Daily Mirror reported, Russia is also amassing cruise missiles for an "imminent large-scale attack," analysts claim. 
 
Western experts believe the amount of aircraft on the tarmac is unusual and could indicate a looming attack. 
 
Military analyst Arda Mevlutoglu told the German publication Spiegel: "The unusually high number of bombers on the tarmac is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent large-scale attack."
 
Besides, the long-distance bombers sit several fuel tankers and ammunition boxes. 
 
However, no Russian media outlets or military officials confirmed the reports made by the majorly Western media. 
 
Russia launched its “special military operation” in neighboring Ukraine days after it recognized independence of Eastern Ukraine regions of Dontesk and Luhansk in February. 
