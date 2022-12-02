0
Friday 2 December 2022 - 10:17

UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him

Story Code : 1028064
The extremist member of the Knesset [the Zionist parliament], expected to become war minister in the next government, was invited to the National Day event hosted by UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja at the Hilton hotel.
 
The festive event marked the 51st anniversary of the UAE’s unification.
 
Ben Gvir shook hands with the ambassador during the event, which was also attended by presumed incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
 
The Zionist regime and the UAE normalized ties in 2020, under Netanyahu’s previous government, as part of the US-brokered so-called Abraham Accords.
 
Ministers from the outgoing coalition, Knesset members from all parties, foreign diplomats and business people also attended the event. Current Prime Minister Yair Lapid did not attend, citing a scheduling conflict, according to Haaretz.
