Saturday 3 December 2022 - 02:25

Putin to German Chancellor: Reconsider Ukraine’s Stance

Story Code : 1028173
Putin to German Chancellor: Reconsider Ukraine’s Stance
The Kremlin reported on Friday that “The telephone conversation was initiated by the German side.”
 
“The two parties exchanged views on the recent developments in Ukraine,” it added.
 
During the talks, the Russian president called the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Germany and other Western countries “a destructive line,” because of which Ukraine “completely rejects the idea of any negotiations.”
 
Kremlin also revealed that the Russian president stressed, during the conversation with Scholz, the necessity for a “transparent investigation” into the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines with the participation of Russian specialists.
