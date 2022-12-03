0
Saturday 3 December 2022 - 02:46

The Kremlin Says Biden’s Terms for Peace Talks Are Unacceptable

Story Code : 1028178
The Kremlin Says Biden’s Terms for Peace Talks Are Unacceptable
US President Joe Biden's demand that “talks will be possible only after [Russian President Vladimir] Putin leaves Ukraine,” is something that Moscow will not accept, the official said.
 
“The special military operation continues. That said, President Putin was, is, and will be open to contacts for talks. Certainly, the preferred path for securing our interest is peaceful diplomacy,” Peskov explained.
 
The spokesman was responding to a question about a statement that Biden made on Thursday during a joint press conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.
 
“I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet,” Biden said. He claimed that the only “way for this war to end [is] the rational way: Putin to pull out of Ukraine.”
 
Peskov assessed that there was little space for Washington and Moscow to negotiate on Ukraine at the moment.
 
“The US still does not recognize the new [formerly Ukrainian] territories that joined the Russian Federation, and certainly that makes the search for possible grounds for discussion much more difficult,” he underlined.
 
Amid the ongoing conflict, four former Ukrainian regions joined Russia following referendums. Kiev dismissed the votes as a “sham” and pledged to continue fighting Russia until its troops are pushed to the pre-2014 positions. Biden promised to arm and fund the Ukrainian military “for as long as it takes.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022