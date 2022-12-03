0
Saturday 3 December 2022 - 03:53

Raisi Meets Shia, Sunni Clerics of Kurdistan

The president met the clerics after taking part in the congregational prayers at noon.
 
During the talks, the clerics spoke about their issues of concern and raised their demands. The president listened to them patiently and issued required orders to address their problems.
 
Before that meeting, Raisi met with the families of some of the victims of the recent unrest in Kurdistan, including the families of the security forces killed in the violence.
 
He said that security is a red line for the Islamic Republic, adding that all those who have caused trouble for people during the recent riots should be brought to justice.
 
Raisi also said that the same movement, which has always been hostile to the Islamic Republic and tried to create insecurity in Kurdistan during the first years after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, tried to misuse the recent events to again target the security in the province.
 
But the movement failed in its attempts due to resistance by the people of Kurdistan province, Raisi underlined.
 
Also, during his trip to Kurdistan, the president inaugurated the project to supply drinkable water to the provincial capital Sanandaj.
 
The project, which transfers water from Azad Dam to the purification facility in the city, was completed over a course of 20 months.
 
It is among mega water projects that Raisi’s administration is conducting in urban areas.
